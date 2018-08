Derbyshire Police have vowed to catch thieves who crashed a stolen car into a wall in Ilkeston before escaping.

A police spokesman has said the orange car is "jam packed with evidence" to catch the thieves.

The stolen car.

The spokesman speakign about the incident on August 5 said: "Being spotted it goes off roading and then runs out of talent crashing into a wall.

"Make good their escape, for now.

"The car is jam packed with stolen goods and forensic opportunities."