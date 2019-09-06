Thirty-four affordable homes could be built close to Shipley Country Park

Plans to build 34 affordable homes next to Shipley Country Park have been submitted.

The application has been put forward by East Midlands Housing and Grevayne Properties Ltd for land off Old Coppice Side in Marlpool, Heanor.

If approved, the firms would build 34 homes, all of which would be affordable housing, and range from one-bed to three-bed properties.

Amber Valley Borough Council will decide on the plans in the next few months.

The site is currently a stable and open space, previously used for grazing horses, which borders the country park and an under-development children’s home.

A house on Old Coppice Side would be demolished to provide access to the site – the land which the homes would be built on belongs to the house set for demolition, number 78.

The developers say that there is an identified need for affordable housing in Amber Valley – for which this application would help meet.

Plans for eight affordable homes were also submitted in July for another site close to Old Coppice Side, in Thorpe Hill Drive.

If approved, those eight houses would be flat-pack and pre-fabricated and would then be craned into place a storey at a time.

A report, filed with the 34-home application, says: “The scheme provides an opportunity to implement an attractive development and contribute to the need for affordable housing within a sustainable location in the borough.

“The development will meet the local housing needs for around 75 people. This will make a substantial difference to their lives, bringing a new vitality to the local community and support for local schools, shops and other local services.

“Many of the new residents will be of working age and would therefore directly contribute to the availability of local labour, and an increased spends in the local economy.

“The council has an on-going shortage of affordable housing and the social benefits of providing 34 new homes through a housing association are significant.”

Of the 34 homes, four would be one-bedroom apartments, 18 would be two-bed houses and 12 would be three-bed houses “to cater for a wide cross section of people in the area in housing need”.

The application says that because the homes would be managed by East Midlands Housing, “the affordability of the scheme will be protected in the long term”.

It says that the quantity of traffic to be generated from the development would have a “negligible impact” of around 20 extra two-way trips a day.

The applicants admit that most of the available habitat for wildlife would be lost as part of the development, but they say that insect, bird and bat boxes could be installed on retained trees, along with “hedgehog-friendly fencing”.

Five individual trees and two “tree groups” would be removed as part of the development – additional trees would be planted to replace them.

Eddie Bisknell , Local Democracy Reporting Service