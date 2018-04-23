Three bicycles and alcohol stolen from Derbyshire garage

Three bicycles and several bottles of alcohol were stolen from a garage in Derbyshire.

Sometime between 9pm on Tuesday, April 17 and 9am the next day, a burglar broke into a garage in Wilne Lane, Great Wilne.

A Kalkhoff Jubilee Advanced bike was stolen.

The offenders took three bicycles, two laptops and some bottles of wine and prosecco.

One bike is a man’s black Cannondale road bike while another is a black Kalkhoff Jubilee Advanced bike. The third is a white Kalkhoff Agattu.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Sean Pett on 101, quoting reference 18000174186.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.