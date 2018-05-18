Thug gets help to beat booze after he attacked his partner in the street

A thug who attacked his partner in the street has been given a community order with help to beat issues with alcohol.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 9 how Samuel Dolphus Reynolds, 33, of Scarsdale Street, Carr Vale, Bolsover, grabbed his partner by her coat and pulled her before she hit her head on a van and fell to the ground.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A witness heard a male and a female voice arguing just after midnight on Boxing Day last year because his window was open.

“He looked out and his brother was with him and they went out and saw a couple arguing and the male was becoming physical.”

Mrs Allsop added that Reynolds grabbed his partner by the coat and pulled her onto the ground and before she fell she hit her head on a van.

The witness stated that Reynolds came towards him with clenched fists before his brother intervened and grabbed the defendant.

Reynolds pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on December 26, last year, at Bathurst Road, at Carr Vale, Bolsover.

He also admitted committing the assault while he was still subject to a conditional discharge for a criminal damage offence.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Reynolds accepts he has had been using alcohol to get through difficult times.

Ms Sargent added that the defendant has also been dealing with bereavement after a brother died in February and he has another brother who is very ill.

The court also heard how the complainant has withdrawn her support for the prosecution and the couple are reconciling their relationship.

Ms Sargent added that Reynolds knows he has to tackle his alcohol issues.

Magistrates sentenced the defendant to an 18 month community order with a Building Better Relationships programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and an Alcohol Treatment Requirement.

He must also pay £200 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.