Thug given curfew after he punched man during night-out

A thug who grabbed and damaged a reveller’s music headphones before punching him has been placed on a curfew.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 1 how Jamie Over, 28, of Carter Lane, Shirebrook, had begun arguing with the complainant at the Carter Lane Working Men’s Club, at Shirebrook, before he punched him.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The complainant is Liam Coupland and he does not know Mr Over and he was knew to the Shirebrook area and he went to the working men’s club for a drink on March 9.

“He took a second drink outside to have a cigarette and there was group of males and one said he could not smoke outside.”

Mrs Allsop added that Mr Coupland was shown a sign and went to a designated smoking area when he was confronted by the defendant who threatened to break his headphones but soon after he apologised for his behaviour.

However, the defendant later took Mr Coupland’s headphones when they were inside the club, according to Mrs Allsop, and bent them and then punched him to the left side of his face.

Mrs Allsop added that Over later threatened to fight Mr Coupland as they were outside again but he was held back by others.

Over pleaded guilty to assault by beating and to damaging Mr Coupland’s headphones.

Defence solicitor Julia Jackson said Over accepts there were incidents with the complainant after someone had mentioned he was on some stairs and people could not get past.

Ms Jackson added: “He stupidly went up to this gentleman and took his headphones off from around his neck and he was not intending to have a fight.

“And when the man got up he decided to punch him and he said it was a stupid thing to do.”

She said: “He did not go out looking for a fight.”

Magistrates, who adjourned the case until August 3 to consider a probation report, sentenced Over to a community order with a four-week curfew.

He was also ordered to pay £280 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.