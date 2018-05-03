Thug pushed his ex and punched her brother after a row

A man pushed his ex and punched her brother after he had a row with his former partner.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 19 how Ashley Robert Tomlinson, 31, had been to the pub with his former partner and her brother before there was a falling out at his ex’s flat on Welbeck Close, Somercotes, in Alfreton.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said Tomlinson, of Malthouse Drive, Belper, and his ex had been in a relationship which had suffered with ups and downs due to the defendant’s drinking.

Mrs Haslam added that the defendant, the complainant and her brother had been to the pub and they went back to the complainant’s flat and they drank alcohol.

The defendant and the complainant began arguing, according to Mrs Haslam, over the choice of bedroom the defendant had put her children to bed in and this woke the youngsters.

Mrs Haslam said that Tomlinson pushed his ex backwards and when her brother tried to intervene there was an argument and the defendant punched him to his face giving him a cut lip.

Tomlinson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating after the incident on March 31.

Magistrates, who considered a probation report, sentenced Tomlinson to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £50 compensation.