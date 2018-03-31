Thug smashed a door window after a dance floor bust-up at a wedding

A thug has been ordered to pay £370 after he smashed a door window at a wedding function in Renishaw.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 28, how Joshua Salt, 26, of Woodland Drive, North Anston, Sheffield, punched the door in the reception area after he had been involved in a fight on the dance floor at the Sitwell Arms, on Station Road.

Magistrates ordered Salt to pay £370 in compensation.

The defendant admitted causing damage after the incident on March 11 and said he had learned his lesson.