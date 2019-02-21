Thug was shocked as he watched CCTV footage of himself attacking a man in the street

A thug who attacked a reveller outside a takeaway was so shocked by his actions he could not watch the CCTV coverage of the attack for a second time.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 13 how Kieran Hosie, 23, of Holbrook Street, Heanor, attacked Kayne Martin, on Derby Road, Ripley.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “Victim Kayne Martin was out in Ripley town centre drinking with his brother and they left the Association Bar, on Church Street, in Ripley, and at about 4am they went to a kebab shop.”

Mr Hollett added that Mr Martin’s brother got involved in an altercation with some males but the complainant helped to separate them but when he went outside he was attacked by Hosie.

The defendant approached the complainant and accused him of previously hitting him before he grabbed Mr Martin and punched him to the head and dealt out further punches and kicks to his body as he fell to the ground.

Mr Kayne suffered a fractured right wrist and bruising and swelling to his left eye and nose with swelling and cuts to the inside of his mouth as well as a cut to his forehead and tenderness to his jaw and ribs.

Hosie told police he had been drinking since 4pm and he admitted he had drunk too much and he described the incident as a blur.

He added that he binge-drinks and he suffers with mental health issues and anxiety.

Hosie claimed he had been punched and after he was shown CCTV footage of his attack he said he felt sick and disgusted by his actions and he did not want to watch the footage for a second time.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the attack on October 13, 2018.

Mr Martin stated he had been unable to work because of his injuries and he had lost his job and his income.

Magistrates adjourned the case until February 14 before committing the matter to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on March 14.

Hosie was released on unconditional bail.