This is today's weather forecast for East Midlands, according to the Met Office.

It will be a cold and cloudy start to Tuesday with further outbreaks of rain across the region. Drier and brighter weather then spreading eastwards from early afternoon, with a chance of one or two showers following. Occasional brisk winds. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Tonight will mainly be dry with showers becoming isolated and confined to hills. Long clear spells developing for many parts, and turning chilly with a risk of local frost. Winds light. Minimum temperature 2 °C.