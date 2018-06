Derbyshire fire service came to the rescue of a toddler locked in a car in Ilkeston.

Today, Wednesday, June, 6 a crew from Ilkeston were called to Grass Street to assist with freeing and 18-month-old child.

A Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We had the call through at 09:13am this morning, Ilkeston Green Watch attended and released an 18-month-old child from a locked car on Grass Street, Ilkeston.”

Firefighters released the child and left the scene at 9.39am.