A tractor ended up in a front garden in Ilkeston after it smashed into a wall and fell on its side.

Derbyshire Police were called to a property on Heanor Road at around 1pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 23).

Pic from Spotted: Ilkeston.

The road was partially blocked off while a digger was used to lift the tractor upright again.

A spokesman for the force said nobody was injured in the incident and no arrests had been made.