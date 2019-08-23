Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from August 23

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

Traffic control (two-way signals) on A615 Alfreton Road, The Cliff, Matlock, at Cherry Tree Cottage, due to box installation, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until August 27, 2019.

1. A615 Alfreton Road, Matlock

Traffic control (two-way signals) on A615 Alfreton Road, The Cliff, Matlock, at Cherry Tree Cottage, due to box installation, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until August 27, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Road closure at A611 Annesley Cutting, Annesley, from A608 roundabout to A611 roundabout, due to carriageway surface dressing, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until September 1, 2019.

2. A611 Annesley Cutting, Annesley

Road closure at A611 Annesley Cutting, Annesley, from A608 roundabout to A611 roundabout, due to carriageway surface dressing, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until September 1, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Traffic control (two-way signals) on B6179 Derby Road, Lower Kilburn, Belper, from opposite Brookhill Farm to outside Derby Road, due to gas replacement, by Cadent. Delays likely until November 15, 2019.

3. B6179 Derby Road, Belper

Traffic control (two-way signals) on B6179 Derby Road, Lower Kilburn, Belper, from opposite Brookhill Farm to outside Derby Road, due to gas replacement, by Cadent. Delays likely until November 15, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Traffic control (multi-way signals) on Greenhill Avenue, Peasehill, Ripley, due to works in progress, by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until August 27, 2019.

4. Greenhill Avenue, Ripley

Traffic control (multi-way signals) on Greenhill Avenue, Peasehill, Ripley, due to works in progress, by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until August 27, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2