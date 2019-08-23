Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from August 23
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Friday 23 August 2019 12:29
Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. A615 Alfreton Road, Matlock
Traffic control (two-way signals) on A615 Alfreton Road, The Cliff, Matlock, at Cherry Tree Cottage, due to box installation, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until August 27, 2019.
Google Street View
2. A611 Annesley Cutting, Annesley
Road closure at A611 Annesley Cutting, Annesley, from A608 roundabout to A611 roundabout, due to carriageway surface dressing, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until September 1, 2019.
Google Street View
3. B6179 Derby Road, Belper
Traffic control (two-way signals) on B6179 Derby Road, Lower Kilburn, Belper, from opposite Brookhill Farm to outside Derby Road, due to gas replacement, by Cadent. Delays likely until November 15, 2019.
Google Street View
4. Greenhill Avenue, Ripley
Traffic control (multi-way signals) on Greenhill Avenue, Peasehill, Ripley, due to works in progress, by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until August 27, 2019.
Google Street View
