Check out the traffic and travel in your area.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from June 3

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

Some carriageway incursion at A6 Dale Road North, Rowsley, Derbyshire, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays possible until June 5, 2019.

1. A6 Dale Road North, Rowsley

Some carriageway incursion at A6 Dale Road North, Rowsley, Derbyshire, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays possible until June 5, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Traffic control (multi-way signals) on A618 Rotherham Road, Barlborough, on the junction with Worksop Road, due to works being carried out by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until June 6, 2019.

2. A618 Rotherham Road, Barlborough

Traffic control (multi-way signals) on A618 Rotherham Road, Barlborough, on the junction with Worksop Road, due to works being carried out by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until June 6, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Lane closure on A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, due to works being carried out by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until December 1, 2019.

3. A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston

Lane closure on A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, due to works being carried out by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until December 1, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Traffic control (multi-way signals) on B6179 Derby Road, Ripley, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until June 5, 2019.

4. B6179 Derby Road, Ripley

Traffic control (multi-way signals) on B6179 Derby Road, Ripley, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until June 5, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2