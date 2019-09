For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A60 Church Road, Church Warsop, opposite junction Hetts Lane to junction Bishops Walk, due to installation of cabinets, by Virgin Media. Delays likely until September 6, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

2. Compton Road, Buxton Road closure on Compton Road, Buxton, due to Water mains renewals, by Severn Trent Water. In place until 5pm, September 20, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

3. Denacre Lane, Two Dales, Matlock Road closure on Denacre Lane, Two Dales, Matlock, due to retaining wall failure, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until September 30, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

4. Derby Road, Heanor Some carriageway incursion on A608 Derby Road, Heanor, Derbyshire, to locate and repair cable fault, by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until September 6, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

View more