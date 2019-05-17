Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey this wekend
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. A631 Rotherham Road, Tickhill
Traffic control (stop/go boards) at A631 Rotherham Road, Tickhill, Doncaster, Worksop Road to railway bridge, due to works being carried out by Doncaster Borough Council. Delays possible until June 7, 2019.
Traffic control (multi-way signals) on B6034 Ollerton Road, Clumber Park, at the junction of Ollerton Road and Clumber Road, due to work being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until May 30, 2019.