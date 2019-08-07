Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journeyfrom August 7
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Wednesday 07 August 2019 12:45
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. A38 Ripley
Road closure on A38, restrictions: Ripley to Coxbench southbound carriageway, due to barrier and fence safety repairs, by Highways England. Delays possible until September 16, 2019.
Google Street View
other
2. A57 Aston Way, Aston
Lane closure on A57 Aston Way, Aston, from M1 junction 31 to 100m past central reservation, offside lane closure for grounds maintenance, by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. Delays likely until August 9, 2019.
Google Street View
other
3. A517 Bridge Foot, Belper
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A517 Bridge Foot, Belper, at foot bridge over River Derwent, due to works being carried out by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until October 11, 2019.
Google Street View
other
4. Grives Lane, Kirkby in Ashfield
Road closure at Grives Lane, Kirkby in Ashfield, at the level crossing, due to works being carried out by Network Rail. Delays likely until August 8, 2019.
Google Street View
other
View more