Car seized in Notts village after having no insurance in Ilkeston

A car has been seized by Derbyshire Police in Awsworth after the driver attempted to travel through Ilkeston without car insurance.

The driver, who also did not have a valid MOT on his Volvo car, was followed by officers into Nottinghamshire and stopped in Awsworth - where his car was seized.

The car was seized.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: " A Volvo driver tries his luck driving through Ilkeston without any insurance or MOT.

"Followed just over the border into the Nottinghamshrie area and stopped in Awsworth by Erewash Response Unit."

The car, with no insurance or MOT, was seized and the driver was reported.