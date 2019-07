Highways England has announced that one lane of the M1 motorway near Chesterfield which had been closed due to a broken down vehicle has now been re-opened.

The closure had been put in place between Junctions 28 and 29, of the M1 motorway, near Chesterfield.

Highways England revealed that the temporary closure - which was announced about 8.50am, today. Saturday, July 13 - had been necessary because of a broken down vehicle.