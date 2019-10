An animal has been hit by a Derbyshire train - causing disruptions.

East Midland Rail said one of its trains hit an animal in the Uttoxeter area.

Train tracks.

Causing disruptions between Stoke on Trent and Derby, on its Derby/ Crewe route.

A spokesman for EMR said: "Network Rail are sending staff to the area which should arrive imminently.

"A train has unfortunately hit one of the animals.

"There are animals on the railway near Uttoxeter."