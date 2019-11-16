Distruption on train schedule between Nottingham and Derby

Trains between Nottingham and Derby are currently on an amended timetable after a signalling fault near Spondon.

East Midlands Railway services are being amended on the route between Matlock and Newark, passing through Nottingham, and trains connecting both the major cities are currently not able to run.

Find alternative routes.

A spokesman for East Midlands Railway said: "Our trains between Derby and Nottingham are being disrupted by a fault with the signalling system near Spondon.

"We have an amended timetable in place on our Matlock/Nottingham/Newark route. Our trains are not able to run between Derby and Nottingham."

We will provide the updates to this when it becomes clear.

For the amended timetable, see www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk