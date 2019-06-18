Emergency services called to three-vehicle crash near Ilkeston

Emergency services were called to assist with a three-vehicle crash in Kirk Hallam this morning (June 18).

The incident, on Ladywood Road at about 8am, involved two cars and one van.

Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were at the scene. Nobody was seriously injured.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Ilkeston attended an RTC on Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam, involving two cars and one van. Firefighters gave first aid to one casualty before arrival of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

"Derbyshire Police closed the road whilst firefighters made the vehicles and road safe."