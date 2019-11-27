Five miles of queues on M1 after two lorry crash

Motorists are currently stuck in five miles of queues on the M1 after a crash between two lorries between J21 and J21A on the southbound carriageway.

Highways England report that three lanes are currently closed, as emergency services work to rescue a person that is trapped.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We are aware that there is a lot of trapped traffic and are working to find a solution to release them. Please only follow the direction of Highways England Traffic Officers, or police at the scene.

"Do not turn take any risks. Keep the hard shoulder clear for emergency vehicles.

"One person is currently trapped, please plan for long delays in the area."