Flooding has closed both carriageways of the A1M south of Doncaster.

The northbound section between junctions 34 and 35 and the southbound stretch between 35 and 34 are shut.

Drivers approaching this area are facing ten-minute delays.

Further up the A1, the northbound carriageway is closed between the A46 and the junction with the A614 because of flooding.



