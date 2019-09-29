Flooding 'expected imminently' around Derbyshire river

Residents have been urged to take care as a Derbyshire river is expected to flood "imminently".

A flood alert was placed on the River Wye yesterday, and that alert has now been upgraded to a flood warning.

Floods are now expected.

Areas most at risk are Cheedale, Cressbrook, Upperdale, Litton Mill, Millers Dale, and A6 at Buxton.

Government officials have said the heavy rain is to blame for the 'imminent' flooding.

There is still a Yellow Weather Warning in place for the county over Monday and Tuesday.

A government official said: "Flooding is imminent.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours. We expect river levels to rise until midnight.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area.

Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."

Read more Derbyshire residents should 'be prepared' for floods as alerts are placed on three rivers