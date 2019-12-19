Here are the roadworks in and around Chesterfield over Christmas

 If you’re heading home for Christmas, or out and about seeing family, you might want to take note of these roadworks that will be in place over the festive period around Derbyshire.

- ​Calow Lane, Hasland – Temporary traffic lights will be in place from the junction with Mansfield Road to Spital Brook until January 30.
- Beeley Close, North Wingfield – Road will be closed until January 31 to facilitate the demolition of residential properties.
- Market Street, Clay Cross – Temporary traffic lights will be in place until December 20, while repairs to a sewer are undertaken
- Water Lane, South Normanton – Temporary traffic lights will be in place until December 24.
- Lower Somercotes, Somercotes, Alfreton – Temporary traffic lights will be in place until December 23.
- Codnor Gate, Ripley – Temporary traffic lights will be in place until January 16
- Sleetmoor Lane, Swanwick, Alfreton – Temporary traffic lights will be in place until January 3, as BT lay cables.
- Derby Road, Swanwick, Alfreton – Temporary traffic lights will be in place until December 31, as Severn Trent undertake work.
- Breckland Road, Walton – The road is closed as a new sewer pipe is laid, util January 31.
- B6050 Dunston Road – Temporary traffic lights are in place from Whittington Moor Roundabout to Sheepbridge until May 1.
- Hollins, Old Brampton – A lane between the Royal Oak pub and Wigley school will be closed until December 23. in place until
- Flintson Avenue, New Whittington – Temporary traffic lights are in place until January 8, as Virgin Media lay cables.
- Stubley Hollow, Dronfield -Temporary traffic lights are in place until December 23, as Virgin Media lay cables.
- Slayley Lane, Clowne – Road closed until April 17.
- Lees Road, Stanton Lees – The road is closed between Stanton Lees and Birchover until April 3.
- Buxton Road, Ashford in The Water – The road will be closed until December 24.
- New Bridge, Calver – Temporary traffic lights will be in place until January 13.
- Main Road, Abney, Hathersage – The road will be closed until May 2021 due to a slope collapse. --

