Latest list of road closures after Derbyshire floods

Here is the latest list of road closures for Derbyshire after widespread flooding across the county.

Derbyshire County Council said: "Please check before travelling and do not drive into flood water or drive on roads that are closed. The following roads are currently closed."

Derbyshire Dales

Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club

North East Derbyshire and Bolsover

Buttermilk Lane, Shuttlewood

A police car negotiates floodwater in Amber Valley on Friday. Pic: Derbyshire Roads Police.

B6057 - Unstone

Amber Valley, South Derbyshire, Erewash

Heage Lane, Etwall

B5010 Main Road, Borrowash to Thulston

The authority added there was lot of standing water on roads due to a night of rain, so drivers should take extra care.

