Long delays in Derbyshire after lorry sheds load of glass on road

There are long delays in Derbyshire this morning after a lorry has overturned and shed its load of glass.

Highways England has closed the Markeaton island A52 junction of the A38 following the incident.

Picture by Highways England.

Highways England tweeted: "We have had to close part of the island off at Markeaton. Therefore, there is no access to A52 west toward Ashbourne from the A38 south. You can still get to the city or A38 south but as mentioned, significant disruption so avoid the area."

Clear up crews and recovery are en-route.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

Significant disruption is expected for some time.