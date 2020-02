An accident closed three lanes of the M1 in Derbyshire this morning.

Highways England advised that all traffic was held northbound between Junction 27 for Heanor and Junction 28 for Alfreton at 8.32am.

Traffic at J27

They added that motorists should expect delays of over 30 minutes on the approach to the incident, with four miles of queuing traffic on the approach back to J26.

Two lanes were reopened at 9am, with lane one remaining closed while police carry out their investigations.