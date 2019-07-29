Motorists urged to avoid Derbyshire street after crash

Motorists are being urged to avoid a Derbyshire street following a collision believed to involve a lorry and a pedestrian.

Derbyshire police said Church Street in Ashbourne is currently closed due to a collision which happened just after 10.30am.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Said: "We received a call at 10.36am. The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision between a lorry and a pedestrian. We sent two paramedics in ambulance cars and a crewed ambulance to the scene."

MORE NEWS: Police want to trace this man in connection with Chesterfield shop thefts