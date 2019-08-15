The moment a driver is 'sandwiched' by Derbyshire Police for driving on false plates

Derbyshire Police have "sandwiched" a motorist in Ilkeston who was driving on false plates.

Erewash Response Unit and Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit used three police cars to stop the silver Honda CRV.

The response unit has now released video of the incident.

A spokesman for the response unit said: "The video shows the moment that the driver realised that driving around on false registration plates wasn’t the smartest of moves."

The car has now been seized.