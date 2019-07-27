Train users in Derbyshire urged to 'check before you travel' on East Midlands Trains services

Railway passengers have been urged not to use some East Midlands Trains services this weekend amid weather-related faults and a series of strike actions.

High temperatures have caused faults on the line connecting Nottingham and Sheffield to London St Pancras, leading to a reduced service on the line.

Be wary when travelling on EMT today.

Repairs to the overhead equipment means some services will not run, and railway users have been urged to check all railway timetables before attempting to travel.

It is understood there will be no service between Nottingham and London St Pancras on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28.

There will also be a reduced timetable on local East Midlands Trains services due to a series of RMT industrial strike actions, which will affect services in the East Midlands connecting Chesterfield and Matlock to Sheffield and Derby.

Replacement bus services will be organised for some services, and the train operator has urged residents to check its website HERE to find out whether their route will be affected.

Jake Kelly, managing director for East Midlands Trains said: “We’re sorry to everybody who has experienced disrupted journeys over the past two days.

"We are working very closely with Network Rail while they work to repair the overhead line equipment and fully reopen the railway, which will in turn allow us to reintroduce our full train service to and from London St Pancras.

“Whilst this work takes place, we do have a significantly reduced timetable in place on our London route over the weekend and our advice for customers is to avoid travelling on this route wherever possible and make alternative arrangements.

“Due to the RMT industrial action, there will also be some changes to services on our local routes on Saturday, with revised timetables and replacement coach operations in place on some lines. Full customer information and advice is available at eastmidlandtrains.co.uk.”

Passengers who have already bought tickets for services this weekend will be able to access refunds, and tickets will also be accepted on alternative lines.