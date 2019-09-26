TUI issues travel advice after holidays impacted by Thomas Cook collapse

TUI has issued a statement and travel advice to customers following the collapse of Thomas Cook.

The company has revealed that some holidays, which feature Thomas Cook flights, have been affected by the collapse of the travel firm.

Thomas Cook collapsed on Monday. Photo - INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images

TUI, Marella Cruises and First Choice bookings which feature these flights have all been cancelled for customers due to travel from Monday September 23 until October 31.

Customers have been advised to avoid travelling to the airport and full refunds will be organised for them as quickly as possible.

TUI added that any customers with Thomas Cook flights after this date will be dealt with ‘as a priority’.

The statement read: “We were sorry to learn that the UK tour operator and airline Thomas Cook has collapsed.

“We really feel for everyone affected by this announcement including customers on holiday, anyone due to travel with them and of course also their employees.

“As we offer a small selection of TUI holidays featuring Thomas Cook flights, as well as selling a small number of Thomas Cook holidays through our stores, we’re working alongside the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to assist affected customers.

“The CAA are now responsible for operating relief flights to repatriate customers currently on holiday whose flights have been cancelled as close to their original departure time as possible.

“We will be offering any necessary support where we can.

“If you are currently on a TUI or First Choice holiday and were due to return home on a Thomas Cook flight, please visit thomascook.caa.co.uk for the relevant and up to date information for your new travel plans.

“As more information becomes available our teams in resort will be in touch to update you, however, customers should continue to enjoy their holidays.

“Customers on holiday can also contact the dedicated 24-hour helpline: +44 1753 330 330 from overseas.”

TUI said they were working hard to help affected customers find alternative holidays and will do ‘everything they can’ to help in the extraordinary circumstances.

Any customer who booked a TUI holiday through a Thomas Cook store will still go ahead.

The customer helpline is 0800 009 3833 or 0203 636 1994 and will be open between 8am – 9pm Wednesday - Friday, 9am -6pm Saturday and 10am – 5pm Sunday.