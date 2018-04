Emergency services were called to a transit van fire in Ilkeston.

The blaze broke out at nearly 4.25am today, Saturday, April 14 and firefighters from Ilkeston battled the flames on Dovedale Circle.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The transit van was well alight and the crew used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to to extinguish the fire.

“Derbyshire Police also attended the call out.”