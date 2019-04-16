Check out the latest roadworks in your area

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from April 17

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

Traffic control (two-way signals) at A6 Buxton Road, Furness Vale, Derbyshire due to patching works by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until April 18, 2019.

1. A6 Buxton Road, Furness Vale

Some carriageway incursion at A60 Church Road, Church Warsop, adjacent the Rectory due to laying of new cable by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until April 18, 2019.

2. A60 Church Road, Church Warsop

Traffic control (multi-way) at A609 Derby Road, Ilkeston, from junction of Moss Road to Belper Street due to laying of duct by City Fibre Metro Networks Ltd. Delays likely until April 24, 2019.

3. A609 Derby Road, Ilkeston

Road closure at A609 Lander Lane, Belper, due to supply of new cable by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until April 18, 2019.

4. A609 Lander Lane, Belper

