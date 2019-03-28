Bid to expand Nottingham tram network to Erewash revealed

Ambitious plans to extend Nottingham’s tram network as far as Erewash have been revealed – showing the possible route the tram could take.

Plans have been sent to the Government by Derby and Nottingham city councils, showing the route from Nottingham to Derby, taking in Toton and Long Eaton, as well as a separate arm to East Midlands Airport.

A provisional application for the start of the extension has been shortlisted for approval, meaning the councils can now submit a full bid to the Government.

Nottingham City Council has also been given £50,000 to prepare the main bid, which is expected to be submitted in the summer. Under new designs which have been produced as part of the bid, the line to Toton park and ride would be extended to the yet-to-be-built HS2 station at Toton sidings.

After this was completed, and if more funding can be found, the line could then split with one route going south and another continuing west.

The southern line would go through Long Eaton, going under the M1 near Junction 24a before stopping at the new Strategic Rail Freight Interchange, and then heading on to East Midlands Airport.

The western line would go under the M1 at Junction 25, before passing by Breaston and Borrowash and finishing in Derby city centre.

Once drawn up, the main bid will then be submitted for a share of £1.3bn from the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund (TCF). The initial TCF funding bid received support from the Chamber of Commerce, East Midlands Airport, Nottingham Trent University, Toyota and Rolls-Royce.

It said journey times from Nottingham could be: 33 minutes to the HS2 station; 36 minutes to Long Eaton; and 56 minutes to East Midlands Airport. Marketing Derby also wrote in support of the bid, saying: “The arrival of HS2 at Toton could be the catalyst for this step change, but will need supplementing by schemes that improve connections between, and within, the two cities and their wider hinterland.”

A spokesperson for Derby City Council added: “As a council, we are committed to improving air quality, cutting carbon emissions and making all sustainable transport in the city more accessible and more attractive to people.

“We very much look forward to continuing to work closely with Nottingham City Council, transport providers and partners to improve connectivity around the region.”