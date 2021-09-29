BREAKING: Long delays following serious collision on the M1 on the Notts and Derbyshire borders
Long delays are expected on a stretch of the M1 on the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire borders following a serious collision earlier today (Wednesday, September 29).
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 11:55 am
The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between junction 25 and 26 of the motorway shortly before 9am this morning.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police, who are managing the incident, said: “Drivers are asked to avoid the area and are thanked for their patience whilst emergency services work hard to resolve the incident.”
Delays are expected until around 2.15pm while officers remain at the scene.