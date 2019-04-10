Derbyshire Police and fire service set up road safety campaign for motorcyclists

A new campaign between Derbyshire Constabulary and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has launched to help promote road safety for motorcyclists.

The Biker Down scheme is a national initiative that aims to reduce the number of motorcyclists killed or seriously injured in road traffic collisions through education and awareness.

Motorcyclists who are often first on scene when a fellow biker is down, are being encouraged to attend a Biker Down course that will give them the knowledge needed to help prevent a collision, and also equip them with skills that could be lifesaving if they come across an accident when on our roads.

Biker Down courses, which are free to participants, last for three hours and are broken down into three key areas; participants receive training on accident scene management, basic trauma care and how to become more visible as a motorcyclist.

Jamie Hughes, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service crew manager, said: “We are really excited to be launching the Biker Down campaign and looking forward to delivering our first course.

“In 2018, tragically 11 people lost their lives on Derbyshire’s roads in accidents involving motorcycles. Biker Down aims to provide education to road users and help prevent further loss of life, or serious injury.”

Alongside this, Derbyshire Constabulary has launched UpRight, a scheme that aims to encourage less-experienced riders to join road safety organisations, enrolling onto advanced driving courses to make them more skilled riders.

This will leave them with a greater awareness to the dangers of riding, particularly in various riding conditions.

PO Tom Rowlands, of Derbyshire Constabulary said: “By educating motorcyclists about the importance of being seen on the road, as well as giving them a basic knowledge of trauma care and accident scene management, we aim to reduce the number of fatal and serious collisions on our roads, as well as giving people the best possible chance of survival.

“This year we are looking to change the attitude that the public have towards policing by collaborating with DFRS and other agencies in order to break down barriers.

"We are looking to educate riders to be safer and to encourage riders to take responsibility for their own wellbeing by wearing the best protective equipment that is available to them.”

Up to 20 participants can register for each Biker Down course.

Courses will be delivered at various locations across Derbyshire and will be advertised via Biker Down’s social media accounts.

To enquire or register for a Biker Down course, email bikerdown@derbys-fire.gov.uk