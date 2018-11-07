How major Ilkeston roadworks will affect town motorists

Motorists are being warned about road closures as improvements are made to a major Ilkeston roundabout.

Resurfacing of the A6007 White Lion Square is set to start on Monday, November 12.

Derbyshire County Council highways chiefs say work will take place on weekdays only between 6.30pm and midnight to avoid peak commuter times.

Improvements to the surface of the road are expected to take two weeks.

Work will be phased so that traffic travelling between Derby Road and Nottingham Road can continue.

Chalons Way will be closed throughout the work.

South Street will be restricted to northbound traffic only entering from Derby Road.

The diversion for Chalons Way is along the A609 Derby Road, the B6007 Oakwell Drive, King George Avenue, Manners Road and vice versa.

The diversion for the A6096 Stanton Road is along Cavendish Road and the A609 Nottingham Road.