A conifer tree fire has spread to an Ilkeston home.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the fire at 11,30am today.

Crews from Ilkeston, Kingsway and Nottingham Road tackled the fire on Trent Road, Kirk Hallam.

A Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "This incident involved conifer trees on fire that had spread to a house. The fire is now out and crews have left the incident."