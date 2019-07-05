Two arrested after emergency services called to ‘incident’ on Derbyshire street

Two people have been arrested after an 'incident' on a Derbyshire street, police say.

Officers were called to a property on Grassmere Road, Long Eaton, last night. East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended as a precautionary measure.

Further details may be released soon.

In a statement released this morning, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Two people, a 35-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, have been arrested following an incident in Grassmere Road, Long Eaton.

"The pair, who are from the local area, have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that took place in College Street, Long Eaton, at around 5pm on Thursday.

"We would like to thank the residents of Grassmere Road, and the surrounding area, for their patience during this incident."