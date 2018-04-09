Two Derbyshire cats lose eyes in weapon attacks

In less than a month two different cats have had to have eyes removed following an attack from a catapult or pellet from an air weapon.

Derbyshire Police has now launched an investigation in to these two separate attacks, the first which took place on the evening of Tuesday, March 6 and the second on Sunday, April 1.

Poppy, the black and white cat pictured, was found having apparently been hit in the left eye with what appeared to have been a ball bearing fired from a catapult.

Then Hamish, the ginger cat pictured, was found by his owners having also been hit in the left eye, this time with a pellet apparently fired from an air weapon.

PCSO John Beard, who said: “Both attacks are particularly nasty, would have caused considerable pain for the cats and it is obviously upsetting for the owners.

“The injuries needed treatment by vets who were not able to save their eyes and in fact in Hamish’s case vets were not able to remove the pellet.

“These are family pets that have been made to suffer for no good reason and both owners have had expensive vet bills to pay for the required treatment.

“If anyone knows anything about either attack I would ask they make contact with me.”

Anyone with information about these incidents please contact PSCO Beard from Swadlincote Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101, quoting reference number 18000105184.

Alternatively, click here to send him a message online.