Two people left with burns following Stapleford flat fire

Emergency first aid had to be given to a man and woman after a fire broke out in a Stapleford flat.

The fire broke out today, Monday, April 9 at just beofre 12.10pm.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Crews from Stapleford, LondonRoad and Highfields were called to a flat fire on Central Avenue, Stapleford, which was out on arrival.

“Firefighters provided first aid to a man and a woman suffering burns and smoke inhalation before handing over to the East Midlands Ambulance Service.”