Two rescued after two vehicle smash near Chesterfield Two firecrews from Matlock Fire Station attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on High Lane Walton. Firefighters released two people from a vehicle without injury. The vehicles were made safe after the crash at 2.44pm.