Two vehicle smash in Toton leaves car on roof

A car was left on its roof after a two vehicle crash in Toton.

At just after 9am on Saturday emergency services were called to Stapleford for a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two crews attended an RTC on Stapleford Lane, Toton which involved two vehicles with one car on its roof.

"All persons released from car prior to fire service arrival and two casualties received treatment from ambulance personnel. Fire crews made scene safe."

