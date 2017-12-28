UPDATE: Man was thrown from car in M1 crash

The driver of a car involved in a crash on the M1 last night was thrown from his vehicle, police have said.

The 31-year-old man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after the collision, which occurred between junctions 29 and 28, southbound.

The incident happened at around 7.40pm on Wednesday, December 27 when a Honda Civic collided with a nearside safety barrier. The collision caused the Honda to overturn in the carriageway, landing on its roof. The driver was thrown from the car and was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, where he remains.

A 33-year-old woman and two children were passengers in the car at the time and have been treated for minor injuries.

A Ford Fiesta was also involved in the incident and the driver sustained minor injuries.

If you witnessed the incident, were in the area at the time or have dash cam footage, call the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 669 of December 27, or send them a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

