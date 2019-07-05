Van crashes into people queuing at Derbyshire foodbank - what we know so far

A man has been arrested after a van crashed into a number of people in Derbyshire this morning.

Here's everything we know so far...

Police enquiries are ongoing.

READ THIS: Van crashes into number of people outside Derbyshire venue

* Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to reports of a collision between a van and a number of people outside Kirk Hallam Community Hall in Kenilworth Drive, Kirk Hallam, at 9am;

* Three people were treated for injuries at the scene, two with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and one with minor injuries;

* Police said this afternoon that a 37-year-old man, from Long Eaton, has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident;

* Officers say the incident was not terrorism-related;

* In a statement, Kirk Hallam Community Hall said: "It is with huge sadness and shock that we can confirm that several people were hurt this morning when a van hit them while they patiently waited for the foodbank. For those that do, please pray for a swift return to full health for everyone involved. Thanks go to the team from Butterflies nursery who quickly helped, and to the paramedics and police who quickly came to the scene";

* Police say investigations are ongoing

* Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 265 of July 5, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ THIS: Man arrested after van crashes into number of people outside Derbyshire venue