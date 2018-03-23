VIDEO: CCTV footage released in threatening doorstep caller investigation

Detectives investigating a string of threatening incidents in Long Eaton have released footage showing a car they would like to trace.

Earlier this month, the police received a number of reports that a man had been knocking on doors in Helvellyn Way, trying to force his way in and making threats, before running off.

A man of a similar description also climbed into the passenger side of a car in Humber Road but fled after an altercation with the driver.

Derbyshire Police have previously released CCTV stills in an effort to identify a man they want to speak to about the incidents.

The police are now issuing moving footage from the same cameras. As they have previously stated, they know that the image quality is poor but the cameras do not belong to them.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a vehicle shown in the footage, which has a near-miss with the man running along the pavement.

The vehicle would have been travelling along College Street, Long Eaton, on March 6, when the man shown running steps out into the road.

If you are the driver, or if you have any information that could help officers, call 101 and quote reference 18000100870.

The man in the three incidents has been described as about 5ft 10ins, of slim build, and in his 20s. He was wearing a scarf and hoodie.

If you recognise the clothing, and can give a name, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.