VIDEO: CCTV footage shows group steal two motorbikes

Derbyshire Police have released a video which shows the moment a group of men brazenly enter a store in Long Eaton and steal two motorbikes.

The police want to speak to all four of these men connection with the incident.

The CCTV footage also captures the same individuals browsing the shop just a few minutes prior to the thefts.

The incident took place at Leisure Trail, Beech Avenue, Long Eaton between 1.40pm and 2pm on Friday, April 13.

Of the two bikes taken, one, a blue Honda, has since been recovered. The whereabouts of the second, a blue Husqvarna, registration DK14 HPE, remains unknown.

If you recognise any of these men, have seen the missing motorbike, or have any information, please call PC Louise Munday on 101 quoting reference 18000166573.

Alternatively, send her a message online through the Contact Us page of www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.