A driver has been caught after he tried to evade the police.

Caught in Cotmanhay, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit saw the driver try to avoid them and followed him off a main road.

The driver had no insurance, tax or MOT.

The car was seized.

A spokesman from the unit said: "An example of the attempts people make at hiding when they see us...straight into a dead end. Driver admits he saw us and knew he had no insurance, tax or MOT so tried to hide."