Deryshire police are asking for help in tracing a dog walker caught on CCTV after the alleged theft of a pedal cycle.

The bike, belonging to a 14-year-old boy, was reported to have been stolen from Lawrence Street, Long Eaton, at around 5am on the morning of Friday, April 20.

If you think you know who the man in the footage is, call PCSO Matt Boyer on 101, quoting reference number 18*178120.